Sports Media World Reacts To The Al Michaels News

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels speaking onstage.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 13: Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Cris Collinsworth speak onstage during NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

With Amazon getting exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for the foreseeable future, they want an announcer for the games to really give them that added credibility. And to that end, they’re eyeing broadcast legend Al Michaels.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon are ready to offer Michael a massive deal. Amazon’s exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football goes into effect for the 2022-23 season.

As for what the offer might be worth, Marchand noted that it is likely to be similar to the 10-year, $180 million deal Tony Romo has with CBS. While Michaels is unlikely to get a 10-year contract, he should receive more than $1 million per game.

On social media, many people are happy to see Michaels potentially getting another big job lined up. His contract with NBC’s Sunday Night Football expires after this year, with Mike Tirico likely replacing him.

In the event that Michaels turns Amazon down, the company may pursue either Fox’s Joe Buck or CBS’s Ian Eagle for the role. But Michaels will be the priority.

Al Michaels has been one of the most revered NFL broadcast voices for decades now. He ranks highly on almost every list of broadcasters to ever call football games.

Such a deal with Amazon wouldn’t necessarily preclude him from continuing to work with NBC on the Olympics, another sport he’s a legend in.

Regardless of what happens, it’s pretty clear that Amazon wants to start their new era of sports broadcasting right.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.