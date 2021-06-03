Sports Media World Reacts To The Al Michaels News

With Amazon getting exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for the foreseeable future, they want an announcer for the games to really give them that added credibility. And to that end, they’re eyeing broadcast legend Al Michaels.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon are ready to offer Michael a massive deal. Amazon’s exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football goes into effect for the 2022-23 season.

As for what the offer might be worth, Marchand noted that it is likely to be similar to the 10-year, $180 million deal Tony Romo has with CBS. While Michaels is unlikely to get a 10-year contract, he should receive more than $1 million per game.

On social media, many people are happy to see Michaels potentially getting another big job lined up. His contract with NBC’s Sunday Night Football expires after this year, with Mike Tirico likely replacing him.

Makes sense for Al to wrap up at NBC this year, go to Amazon and have Mike Tirico take over SNF https://t.co/SzfrVic23n — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) June 3, 2021

This makes sense. This gives NBC the ability to move Mike Tirico into the SNF slot like they have been wanting to. https://t.co/JuzZhwoEgP — @BourbonAndBeer (@BourbonAndBeer) June 3, 2021

Would legitimize Amazon’s football package for sure. Tirico is already waiting in the wings to take over on Sunday Night. Would be great if Al kept on broadcasting and we got him on Thursdays until he’s ready to retire https://t.co/OcfYmy3H7O — Jesse Finver (@jessefinver) June 3, 2021

This could ensure everybody wins.

Al Michaels will still call NFL games and Olympics content, Mike Tirico can move into the SNF big chair on time. https://t.co/1Ihw5PI5Zl — Kevin D. Grüssing (pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) June 3, 2021

I was thinking Al Michaels would retire after this season but Im fine with more. #GOAT https://t.co/EYoP2YjgXC — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) June 3, 2021

In the event that Michaels turns Amazon down, the company may pursue either Fox’s Joe Buck or CBS’s Ian Eagle for the role. But Michaels will be the priority.

Al Michaels has been one of the most revered NFL broadcast voices for decades now. He ranks highly on almost every list of broadcasters to ever call football games.

Such a deal with Amazon wouldn’t necessarily preclude him from continuing to work with NBC on the Olympics, another sport he’s a legend in.

Regardless of what happens, it’s pretty clear that Amazon wants to start their new era of sports broadcasting right.