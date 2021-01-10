Sports Media World Reacts To The Dan Le Batard News

Dan Le Batard and his crew officially left ESPN at the start of the year. About a week later, they already have their new plans lined up.

According to multiple reports, Le Batard and Co. will be teaming up with former ESPN boss John Skipper. Le Batard and Skipper will reportedly be creating their own sports media venture.

Skipper was the president of ESPN for much of Le Batard’s tenure. However, he resigned at the end of 2017 to deal with substance abuse issues.

Now, Skipper and Le Batard are teaming up once again.

Dan Le Batard and John Skipper: Together again. https://t.co/wJiHje88rD — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 9, 2021

From the report:

Skipper will remain part of DAZN Group in his current role as executive chair, though he will not spend as much time on day-to-day operations. There is speculation that former Disney exec Kevin Mayer will take over some of Skipper’s duties. In November, DAZN parent Access Industries hired Mayer as an advisor focusing on media-related businesses. Skipper will devote an undetermined percentage of his time to the new venture. Access Industries is believed to be supportive of Skipper’s move, particularly after the past several months when DAZN launched a global platform and surpassed its pre-pandemic subscription numbers. Neither Skipper nor Le Batard could be reached for comment. Skipper’s first order of business: sell Le Batard’s show to a media company, like SiriusXM or iHeartRadio. Then the duo will look to hire reporters and editors that initially will focus on sports. Their belief is that Skipper’s editorial background is well-suited to grow this type of company.

Le Batard has one of the most-passionate and most-loyal followings in all of sports media. It will be interesting to see just how big he can get after leaving ESPN.

Dan Patrick, Bill Simmons and others have proven that successful media companies can be built after leaving the Worldwide Leader.

Fans are excited to see what Le Batard and Skipper can build.

Wishing ⁦@LeBatardShow⁩ all the best in his new venture. Appearing on his @ESPN show (twice) was (and still is) one of the great honors of my #sportslaw career. https://t.co/J1V2toI15R — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) January 10, 2021

This next step for Dan Le Batard makes total senses. John Skipper was always his mentor, and shield, at ESPN. A month ago, @FOS reported he could team up again with Skipper, ex-president of ESPN.https://t.co/7lrKkm0a9D https://t.co/xDTuKuJlsE — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) January 9, 2021

Le Batard and Co. are currently hosting their show in podcast form, but as the reports indicate, Skipper is expected to sell their show to a streaming platform.