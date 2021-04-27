The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has been without a home for most of this year – that is, until now.

Draft Kings has partnered with Meadowlark Media to license the show. Le Batard and former ESPN president John Skipper created Meadowlark Media earlier this year. Draft Kings is spending $50 million to license the show for three years.

“Thrilled to announce a multi year partnership with @draftkings that represents the most significant support a partner has ever given us.@draftkings is truly sponsoring our freedom,” Le Batard said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz developed a cult-like following when it was aired on ESPN. Le Batard’s employement with the Worldwide Leader came to an awkward end last year, and it’s still unclear what ultimately happened.

Regardless, Le Batard had high ambitions while unemployed. He teamed up with former ESPN president John Skipper to former Meadowlark Media, and the gamble paid off. The new media company has added the likes of Jemele Hill and Adnan Virk, among others. It then struck a deal with Draft Kings on Tuesday.

It’s safe to say Le Batard’s fans are thrilled about the new partnership with Draft Kings.

Dan Le Batard is much more than just a media personality now.

Yes, he’ll still be manning his own show. But his latest business venture with Meadowlark Media is starting to make headlines in the sports media world.