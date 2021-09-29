Sports Media World Reacts To The ESPN, Dan Dakich News

Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that Dan Dakich was leaving ESPN to pursue a new opportunity.

According to a report from USA Today, Dakich is leaving ESPN to join “Outkick.” At first it wasn’t clear if that meant Dakich would no longer call college basketball games for the Worldwide Leader.

On Tuesday, Dakich provided the answer. He said he’s no longer calling games for ESPN – which was a mutual decision, according to Dakich.

“I’m not going to do games at ESPN and that was as much my choice as their choice,” he said. “I got to do a ton of stuff because of the money and that’s fine, but there’s a whole world out there that I want to have influence in.”

The college basketball world wasn’t exactly devastated by the news.

Dan Dakich not calling anymore college basketball games? gonna be a good day — Drew (@orangeanddrew) September 28, 2021

College basketball fans reacting to the news that Dan Dakich will not call games on ESPN this season: pic.twitter.com/stO9Xz6hGl — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) September 29, 2021

College basketball fans realizing Dan Dakich won’t be calling games on tv anymore: pic.twitter.com/GMzxmdJtbN — Austin Keeney (@Austin_Keeney) September 28, 2021

Dakich suggested the higher-ups at ESPN said he was the best analyst they had, but didn’t feel like they offered him enough opportunities.

“And I am like ‘OK, then why am I not doing North Carolina-Duke?’ or ‘Why am I getting bumped by (Dick) Vitale and (Jay) Bilas to do the Indiana-Purdue game? It’s a big game,’ ” he said. “It’s not a meritocracy and I like meritocracy.”

We’ll have to wait and see who ESPN tabs to take over calling games this year.