Sports Media World Reacts To The Jesse Palmer News

Jesse Palmer at the Sports Business Awards.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Jesse Palmer attends the 10th Annual Sports Business Awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on May 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

On Tuesday night, the sporting world learned that former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer landed a new job.

The longtime college football analyst is climbing the media ladder, but not at ESPN. Instead, Palmer will take over for Chris Harrison was the host of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

According to a report from Variety, Palmer is officially signed on for Season 26 of “The Bachelor,’ which will air in 2022. However, he is expected to continue with the franchise in the future, both for the “Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Fellow ESPN host Matt Barrie reacted to the news of his colleague leaving for a new gig.

The immediate reaction from fans of the show was positive, with most calling it a good move by ABC.

Palmer issued a statement about the news.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Despite taking on a new role, Palmer will continue doing work for ESPN covering college football as well.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.