Sports Media World Reacts To The Jesse Palmer News

On Tuesday night, the sporting world learned that former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer landed a new job.

The longtime college football analyst is climbing the media ladder, but not at ESPN. Instead, Palmer will take over for Chris Harrison was the host of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

According to a report from Variety, Palmer is officially signed on for Season 26 of “The Bachelor,’ which will air in 2022. However, he is expected to continue with the franchise in the future, both for the “Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Fellow ESPN host Matt Barrie reacted to the news of his colleague leaving for a new gig.

That’s a 💵. If you know, you know. https://t.co/tcW82fe7MY — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) September 28, 2021

The immediate reaction from fans of the show was positive, with most calling it a good move by ABC.

Great move. Really, really god move. https://t.co/3OZwPkOibV — Jake Berlin Has Spoken (@quigonnjake) September 28, 2021

Palmer issued a statement about the news.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Despite taking on a new role, Palmer will continue doing work for ESPN covering college football as well.