Sports Media World Reacts To The Katie Nolan News

Katie Nolan hasn’t been doing much since leaving ESPN in September. But it appears she’s found a new job ahead of a big sporting event this winter.

On Thursday, NBC Sports announced that Nolan has joined their broadcast team for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In a statement, Nolan called it a dream of going to the Olympics, joking that she would have liked to go as an athlete and win gold.

“I always dreamed I’d go to the Olympics one day,” Nolan said. “Technically in the dream I was winning gold for Team USA, but I’m thrilled at the chance to win one with Team NBC Olympics. We get medals for this, right?”

Sports fans were delighted by the news that Nolan is joining the Olympic broadcast team. Some feel that having Nolan on board makes the Games a lot more enticing to watch now:

YESS!!!!!! I AM HERE FOR THIS https://t.co/IlD8TU0w35 — Brittney (@BritSlo) February 3, 2022

OH man – Olympics just got a LOT better… https://t.co/VbW8CcYXre — Megan Knight (@MKlowcall) February 3, 2022

Katie Nolan worked at Fox Sports from 2013 to 2017, getting her own show in 2015. She departed in 2017 and joined ESPN, where she became a panelist on Highly Questionable and began hosting her own podcast.

Nolan won numerous accolades for her work and even became a Guinness World Record holder for most donuts stacked while blindfolded.

The Olympics begin this Friday with the Opening Ceremony. NBC and its partner networks will be the exclusive rights broadcaster here in the United States.