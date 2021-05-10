Kenny Mayne’s days at ESPN are in the books. The longtime employee at the Worldwide Leader announced on Monday that he’s leaving the network.

“I am leaving ESPN,” Mayne said on Twitter. “Salary cap casualty. Thanks for the opportunity Vince Doria & Al Jaffe & for taking my solicitations Herman/Stinton/Lynch. I will miss the people. I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint. We had everything.”

Mayne has been a fan-favorite for decades. His run as a SportsCenter anchor, among other roles, was iconic and will forever be memorable, thanks to his sarcastic and dry-humor approach to the position.

ESPN won’t be the same without Mayne in the mix. Plenty of sports fans are upset his days with the company have come to an end. Others are reminiscing on how great a program SportsCenter used to be, headlined by terrific anchors like Mayne.

ESPN employee Dave McMenamin sent Mayne a heartfelt message following Monday’s surprising news.

“Meant the world to me to be dialing in from Cleveland, staring into a camera lens and hearing your voice in my ear,” McMenamin said on Twitter. “You possess a rare mix of gravitas and comedy as a broadcaster. Was a pleasure to get to work with you. Go live it up.”

It’s been a sad couple of years watching ESPN legends like Kenny Mayne and Mike Golic leave the company as the network attempts to be more frugal.

This may not be the last ESPN legend to leave the company in coming months.