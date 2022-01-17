Sports Media World Reacts To The Manningcast News

Wild Card Weekend ends tonight as the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN. And the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli will be watching the game unfold.

On Monday, Omaha Productions announced the three guests for the first-ever playoff production of the ManningCast. Starting at EXACTLY 8:13, the Mannings will talk with Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald

The second guest will be wrestler/actor/football owner Dwayne “The Rock Johnson.” Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will round out the lineup.

Fans on Twitter had plenty of jokes to share, specifically the “ManningCast curse” which has seen a number of prominent stars perform poorly after appearing on the show. Some fans seem to believe this will be a precursor to Wilson getting traded, or the Cardinals losing due to Fitzgerald’s presence.

Wilson gonna talk about how he is fully committed to appearing on the ManningCast but here is a list of 4 other broadcasts he would be willing to be traded to as well https://t.co/sPHuRE85Bk — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) January 17, 2022

Manning curse will get Russell Wilson traded . https://t.co/pMUmMX8MDW — Dom Roa (@_HaunchoDeeRoa_) January 17, 2022

Others decided to have a little bit of fun at Wilson’s expense or lament Fitzgerald’s absence from this year’s Cardinals team:

Kinda sad Fitz has to watch the best Cards team in decades without him https://t.co/mZmAZJEAmA — Plaiboip🐯 (@blakebooming) January 17, 2022

Wow Russ ended up in the playoffs after all https://t.co/Q0QH9dQ6Ut — Nick Lepri (@NotoriousFNTSY) January 17, 2022

Not many people mentioned The Rock being on, even though he’s one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He also happens to be the newly-minted owner of the XFL, which has hopes of relaunching again in the near future.

The Rock’s charisma alone should make this edition of the ManningCast their best so far.

All of it makes for what should be an incredible night of playoff football to close out a wild Wild Card Weekend.

Which ManningCast guest are you looking forward to the most?