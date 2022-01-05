Sports Media World Reacts To Tuesday’s Rachel Nichols News

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the sport media world learned that Rachel Nichols is officially no longer part of ESPN after the two sides reportedly came to a settlement this week.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nichols and the Worldwide Leader agreed to a divorce. The report did not detail how much Nichols walked away with.

However, Marchand did note that Nichols was making between $1.5 and $2 million per year for ESPN. With one year left on her contract, it’s easy to speculate how much she made in the departure.

Fans weighed in on social media and it’s clear not everyone thinks this is a loss for ESPN.

“NBA today is a really good show. This is great for ESPN after the Rachel Nichols situation,” one fan said.

“ESPN effectively had placed Rachel Nichols on garden leave,” one fan said. “She remained employed with the company and got paid but didn’t do any further work for them. Now she is free of her contract and can sign with any media outlet she chooses.”

Now that her contract with ESPN has been resolved, Nichols will likely land a new job in the media industry in the coming months.

Where will she land next?