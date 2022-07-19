Sports Media World Reacts To Wild Charles Barkley Rumor

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

If Dan Patrick's speculation on his show today is correct, NBA fans might not have Charles Barkley on the air much longer.

Barkley is reportedly in talks to potentially join LIV Golf in a commentating role. The Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime TNT analyst confirmed he will be meeting with the Saudi-backed outfit soon.

"I'm gonna meet with LIV," Barkley said. "Truth — to always be transparent and honest. They called me and asked me would I meet with them. And I said yes."

The meeting will take place tomorrow night, according to Patrick. Additionally, Patrick says Barkley may have to give up his TNT duties if he joins LIV.

Needless to say, many NBA fans, and some golf ones as well, are unhappy with this reported possibility.

When Barkley revealed he would be meeting with LIV, he cautioned that "nothing is imminent" and he didn't know for sure what was on the table.

"I actually don't know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do," Barkley said. "But you've got to always look at every opportunity that's available. So the answer to your question is 100 percent yes, I'm gonna meet with LIV."

We should know by later this week just what LIV offered and if Barkley accepted.