Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s NCAA Tournament Performance

We’re more than two days into the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which means we’ve already heard a lot from Charles Barkley.

Barkley, one of the top voices when it comes to NBA basketball, has switched over to college basketball coverage during the NCAA Tournament. The former NBA star works for Turner Sports, which broadcasts the NCAA Tournament in partnership with the NCAA.

It’s been an eventful couple of days for Barkley and the NCAA Tournament. He’s already made a couple of viral statements.

Barkley spoke up about student-athletes and how he believes people don’t put enough emphasis on the education they’re receiving.

“Education, to me, that’s my biggest gripe. When these people on television talk about who should get paid or not … I get sick and tired of people telling these young kids getting a free education is nothing,” Barkley said.

“That’s total BS in my opinion. The NCAA got some issues and they’re not perfect, but to tell kids especially young Black kids that getting a free education is nothing is ridiculous and stupid.”

Barkley also responded to the social media story regarding Ohio State basketball. One of the Buckeyes’ top players received hateful, threatening messages after the first round loss.

“You guys give me a hard time because I refuse to do any type of social media, this is the reason why,” Barkley said.

“Number one, he had a great game, but for you to give this kid death threats and hurl racial slurs at him because you’re safe in your own home like a coward, behind a computer and nobody know who you are, you need to take a hard look at yourself in the mirror,” Barkley added. “I am never gonna dignify these losers and interact with them ever, I don’t care how much money somebody offers me, I’ll never do social media because of this.”

Of course, Barkley has also made some noteworthy comments about a former college basketball coach, Gregg Marshall.

Marshall was ousted from Wichita State after being accused of abusing former players and assistant coaches.

This is what you get with Barkley when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, though. He’ll share his brutally honest thoughts on a variety of subjects.

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will begin on Sunday afternoon.