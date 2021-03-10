Sports World Reacts To The Crazy ESPN Colombia Video

The craziest video of the sports day doesn’t come from a field or a court, but from a media set. And it’s pretty wild to watch.

A video is going viral of a scary accident on the set of ESPN Colombia. An anchor appeared to be crushed by a falling part of the set. Thankfully, the anchor, Carlos Orduz, has emerged injury-free.

Still, it was pretty crazy to watch.

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina had more details:

Orduz is a panelist on ESPN Colombia. While filming Tuesday, part of the set, what looked like a massive monitor, came crashing—LITERALLY CRASHING—down to fall on Orduz. The scene looked very bad, with Orudz hunched over at the desk and the structure on top of him, as the camera quickly cut away from the shot. In what has to be considered a miracle, Orduz went unscathed.

Mike Sington shared the terrifying video. You need the volume up in order to truly understand how scary it was.

Shocking video. ESPN anchor crushed live on the air by falling set piece. Thankfully he was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/CeFxy8AksY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 10, 2021

It’s great to know that he was able to emerge from that accident injury free. It looked a lot worse than it turned out to be.

This is Carlos Orduz of @ESPN radio 🇨🇴 telling everyone he is fine after an incident In studio tonight. You can pull up video.. it’s graphic, and it’s truly amazing he is standing upright and telling us he’s fine. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/SMPf0htKtw — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) March 10, 2021

That’s great to hear, Carlos.