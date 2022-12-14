Sports World Reacts To Awkward Kay Adams Moment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Kay Adams attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)

Earlier this year, Kay Adams went viral because of a certain comment she made to Shams Charania while on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams."

"So when we have kids. No I’m kidding! I’m totally kidding! When you have kids," Adams said.

During this Wednesday's edition of "Up & Adams," Charania returned to the show. Once again, Adams slipped in another interesting remark.

"I made a joke about you and I starting a family together - whatever I said. It looked like I was shooting my shot at you, which maybe I was, maybe I wasn't."

Sports fans immediately started jumping to conclusions once they heard Adams' latest comments.

"Kay out here ready to risk it all but shouts to her," one fan tweeted.

"Oh brother she is starving," a second fan said.

"Shams got that dawg in him," another fan wrote.

It seems like Adams is just letting her fans run wild with this situation.

As for Charania, he'll most likely make another appearance on "Up & Adams" in the near future.