Sports World Reacts To Bill Walton's Performance Today

Bill Walton was on the call for Sunday's third-place game at the Phil Knight Invitational between UNC and Alabama.

Whenever Walton is on the mic, he's a polarizing figure, and he was on the mic for a long time today. UNC and Alabama took four overtimes to finish their battle, with the Crimson Tide winning 103-101.

Some viewers/listeners didn't like what they heard from the big redhead on the afternoon.

"I still don’t understand how ESPN puts Bill Walton on TV broadcasts," stated Keeping It Heel, FanSided's UNC site.

"Also we deserved that win after having to listen to Bill Walton this entire tournament," chimed in Alabama fan Lindsey Hairston.

"Reading all the tweets about how terrible Bill Walton is is cheering me up," added another UNC fan.

To be fair though, there are also plenty of people who like what Walton brings to the table.

"Bill Walton is a national treasure! Incredible insight and a few dead references thrown in," one of them said.

"Great call by you and Mr. Bill Walton," another fan tweeted at play-by-play man Roxy Bernstein.

"Some people hate Bill Walton. Those fine folks should be extinguished," stated sports betting analyst Eli Hershkovich.

Walton is incredibly unique, if nothing else. You never know what you might hear from him on a given broadcast.

Some people dig that, while others are looking for a more traditional style of game analysis.