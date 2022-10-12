Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley Decision News

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley has reupped with WarnerMedia after a public flirtation with LIV Golf earlier this year.

Kathleen Finch, the WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer of U.S. networks, confirmed in a recent interview that not only has Barkley signed a new deal with the company, but they intend to use Sir Charles beyond covering the NBA on TNT.

"It was really fun to sit down with him and celebrate his new contract, because he is such a fabulous part of that team and he is just such a really special guy," Finch said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m excited to find other ways to put him on television talking about something other than basketball. Because he has a lot to say. He’s just a regular guy interested in a lot of things. I got him excited about Celebrity IOU."

Barkley still had three years left on his current contract, but that didn't stop WarnerMedia from making him a priority for an extension.

Some are excited to see Barkley take on some new roles on television, while others aren't so sure.

Barkley will be back on Inside The NBA, where he has worked for more than two decades, for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

He was reportedly making $10 million per year for that assignment before this new contract, plus another $10 million in endorsements.