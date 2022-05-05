Joe Buck Making His ESPN Debut: Sports Media World Reacts

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN made a huge splash earlier this year, adding Joe Buck to their Monday Night Football crew. On Thursday, the sports world learned when Buck will make his debut for the network.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Buck will lead a "Manningcast" for the PGA Championship later this month. He will be joined by ESPN analyst Michael Collins for this broadcast.

This special broadcast for ESPN will be produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, per the report.

So far, the reactions to this news are mixed.

"Interesting concept," one fan said. "Not sure if I need consistent talking when I watch golf. He’ll likely never do a full season but I’d love it if Buck did some Sunday night baseball games."

"Interesting," a second fan tweeted. "I'll be curious to check this out."

"Lord help us all," another fan wrote.

This "Buck-cast" will take place for all four days of the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship will officially begin on May 19.