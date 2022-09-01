Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games.

Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse.

In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much backlash she dealt with during the season. She claims her social media accounts were filled with incredibly harsh comments.

The messages that Hextall received on social media were described as "Vile. Sexist. Misogynistic. And threatening."

Regardless of how hockey fans feel about Hextall as a broadcaster, they understand that no one should deal with this type of abuse.

"When will we as a society start giving female sports broadcasters better treatment," one person said. "It's way past time, support women in sports and sports broadcasting and please stop giving them hate and misogyny comments."

"I thought her broadcasts were solid," another person responded. "So it makes me wonder why she was being criticized so much."

When the season came to an end, Hextall told her mother, "I survived." She quickly realized how no one should feel that way about getting through their job.

Hopefully, Hextall doesn't have to deal with criticism of this magnitude ever again.