Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose.

The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond.

Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real life in disturbing fashion.

"Please y’all. Never happened in my life; never will. No woman has ever done that to me. Just silly. Lesson learned! Here is what’s not silly: some dude w/ his camera on yelling that at me in front of a bunch of CHILDREN at DisneyWorld yesterday. We’ve lost our way, perps!" Smith tweeted.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Jake Paul and his girlfriend Julia Rose attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at FTX Arena on December 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

Be better, people.

"Nah man whoever did this to Stephen A Smith at Disney World is going to hell!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Say what you want about Stephen A but there's a good reason Disney pays this man," another fan added.

"There was absolutely no need to respond to this on a Sunday morning," another fan added.

Happy Sunday, indeed.