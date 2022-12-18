Sports World Reacts To ESPN's Controversial Post Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN is catching some heat for what it posted following the World Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Argentina topped France in the World Cup final on Sunday afternoon, winning on penalty kicks.

Following the game, ESPN's official Twitter account posted a Lionel Messi photoshop. It's going viral on social media.

"Messi can finally rest and watch the sun rise on a grateful universe," ESPN tweeted.

Fans aren't very happy with it, that's for sure.

"Just…why?" one fan wrote.

"ESPN has used this exact meme at least twice, one time for the release of a bad Drake album. I'm a little bit convinced their admin didn't watch the rest of the movie?" one fan added.

"Y’all do know what happened after this, no?" another fan wrote.

"WHO DECIDED ON THIS GRAPHIC," another fan wondered on social media.

"Delete this," another fan demanded on social media.

AL DAAYEN - (lr) Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) ANP/Getty Images

While many are criticizing the tweet, it's getting a lot of interaction, which is probably what ESPN was going for.