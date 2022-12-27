Sports World Reacts To First Take's Replacements Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Ryan Clark of ESPN speaks before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim receiving the week off for the holidays, ESPN's First Take pivoted to a different crew Tuesday.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark brought along his Pivot Podcast partners, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, to host the morning debate show.

Viewers expressed enthusiasm for the trio receiving a national spotlight.

"Great conversation & insight on First Take!" former running back Thomas Jones wrote. "Throughly enjoyed the authentic & raw takes from you fellas. Refreshing to hear from guys that played in our era of NFL football."

"So happy for them," a fan wrote.

"This is dope," another viewer said.

"Love this idea," a fan commented.

"The Pivot about to take over First Take for real," a fan suggested.

The Pivot is rising the charts as one of the most popular sports podcasts. Clark is also emerging as one of ESPN's premier NFL analysts.

Clark, Crowder, and Taylor have better chemistry than a random pairing of pundits. But no segment should get as heated as some recent moments between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on First Take's competitor, Undisputed.

Some viewers may prefer the Pivot team to Smith, so maybe they can parlay the guest-hosting spot into future appearances.