Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Mike Breen News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: ESPN NBA Commentators Mark Jackson and Mike Breen seen prior to a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Breen lost his home in Long Island to a massive fire over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports.

This scary incident took place on early Sunday morning, as the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received calls from Breen's neighbors.

The photos of Breen's house show that the property was fully engulfed in flames. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The NBA world is thinking of Breen and his family right now.

"Jesus man. Hope he and the family are safe and okay," one fan responded to the news.

"Damn that's awful," one person replied.

"Wow," another person wrote.

Breen, 61, is one of the most popular broadcasters in the business. Fans adore when he yells the word "BANG" after a clutch three-pointer is made.

Breen, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, has not yet commented on this unfortunate incident.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Breen's house fire is under investigation.