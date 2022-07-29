Sports World Reacts To The Joe Buck Hair News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With the NFL season a little over a month away, ESPN's Joe Buck has received new hair plugs.

Buck shared photos from his latest operation on his Instagram account. His post included a funny caption.

"Training camp doesn’t just start for players. New network, newly arranged follicles," Buck wrote. "Hello ESPN!!! Cannot wait for September 12, and for this green to wash out of my hair. I promise I’ll look normal-ish by week 1. Oh and why four people for one head??? It’s a big head."

For the most part, sports fans appreciate how honest Buck is about his latest hair transplant.

"This is fantastic, I literally have no idea why people hate this guy so much," one fan said.



"Smart. You come out and show it, people won’t make fun like they would if he showed up outta nowhere with a head full of hair," another fan tweeted.

Buck was FOX Sports' top play-by-play announcer for over two decades. Not only was he a huge part of the network's NFL coverage, he called every World Series from 1996 to 2021.

Earlier this year, Buck signed a deal with ESPN. He'll call Monday Night Football games alongside legendary quarterback Troy Aikman.