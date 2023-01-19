Sports World Reacts To 'Pardon The Interruption' Announcement

SLUG-PH/WILBON&KORNHEISER--DATE-06/24/2004--LOCATION--Washington Post Newsroom--PHOTOGRAPHER-MARVIN JOSEPH/TWP--CAPTION-A photo of Sports columnists Michael Wilbon (left) and Tony Kornheiser photographed in the sports department. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

The proof is in the pudding: Pardon the Interruption still has a very strong fan base.

ESPN announced that Monday's episode of Pardon the Interruption landed its highest viewership total in five years. Roughly 1.1 million viewers tuned in for that episode.

Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon had a lot to talk about on Monday's show. For starters, they had a plethora of NFL playoff games to analyze.

Kornheiser and Wilbon also previewed Monday night's showdown between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Judging by the responses on Twitter, sports fans are thrilled that Pardon the Interruption is still thriving.

"Still the best show in this category," one fan said.

"A debate show that works, isn't reductive and stupid, talks about sports without sounding self righteous and has succeeded for over 20 years," another fan wrote. "These guys are the best."

Several fans are calling it the "G.O.A.T. show" at ESPN.

It's nice to see that Pardon the Interruption still has loyal fans.

Pardon The Interruption started in 2001. The show won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show in 2009, 2016 and 2019.