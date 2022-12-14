Sports World Reacts To Prominent ESPN Personality Leaving Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

David Jacoby's time at ESPN is coming to an end. He revealed on Wednesday morning that he's officially moving on.

"It’s time. After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on," Jacoby announced on Twitter. "I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next."

Jacoby joined ESPN in 1999. He first started as a development executive before becoming an executive producer.

Eventually, Jacoby received his own show with Jalen Rose called "Jalen & Jacoby." He also made appearances on "Get Up" and "SportsNation."

The sports world is wishing Jacoby all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.

"This guy...what a teammate," ESPN's Zach Lowe said. "Always made me (and probably everyone around him) feel better about themselves. He is probably the biggest reason the Lowe Post exists. Cheers buddy."

"Every project, show, podcast, basketball run, meal and podcast about meals is better when it involves Jacoby," Kevin Wildes of FS1 tweeted.

"There’s only 3 shows I MIGHT check in on ESPN since it’s gotten awful, and one of them is Jalen and Jacoby. Hope he's going to YT like the real ones," one fan commented.

"Dang 23 years...wish you well," another fan wrote.

Jacoby should have plenty of options moving forward. After all, his résumé is as impressive as it gets.