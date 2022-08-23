Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Politics News

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith is doing quite well for himself at ESPN, but make no mistake, he still has goals he wants to accomplish.

While on The Paul Finebaum Show this Tuesday afternoon, Smith was asked if he'd consider running for President of the United States.

"If people came to me and said 'Stephen A., you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America,' I would strongly, strongly consider running," Smith said.

Unsurprisingly, this admission from Smith sparked some hilarious comments on Twitter.

"How'd this even come ... you know what ... never mind. Same. Put me down for same," Eddie Radosevich of SoonerScoop.com said.

"The new third way - Biden and Trump ain’t played nobody, Paaaawl," Jonathan Marin wrote in response to Smith's admission.

"To me that’s preposterous - weapons of mass destruction, things of that nature," one fan tweeted.

"That's ridiculous. Midterm elections, things of that nature," another fan wrote.

Smith claims he would be a nice fit to be the President of the United States because he would "know how to act." Another reason he believes he'd be a good choice is because he would think about America.

Only time will tell if Smith runs for president.