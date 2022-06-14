Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith, Senate News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith has made quite a living working for ESPN. That being said, he apparently had offers to leave the sports media industry altogether.

While on JJ Redick's podcast last week, Smith admit that he was approached about running for Senate in Pennsylvania.

"One time I was approached by Gov. Ed Rendell in Pennsylvania — he wanted me to run for Senate," Smith said, via SFGATE. "He said, 'You should do it.' I said, 'I'm not a liberal; I’m not a conservative either.' He said, 'It don't matter with you, you're a voice that needs to be heard.' He told me this close to 10 years ago."

Unsurprisingly, countless jokes were made on Twitter simply because the idea of Smith running for Senate is too interesting.

Here are some of the top reactions to Smith's recent admission:

Smith was a beat reporter for the Philadelphia 76ers when Rendell was the mayor of Philadelphia. It wasn't until 2003 when Rendell became the 45th governor of Pennsylvania.

At the end of the day, Smith decided to pass up on the opportunity to run for Senate.