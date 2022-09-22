Sports World Reacts To Stephen A's Controversial Opinion

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith unleashed a passionate rant this Thursday morning when talking about the latest news regarding Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka is most likely going to be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season because he had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines.

Smith is frustrated that Udoka's situation has become the talk of the sports world this Thursday.

"I got news for you, America. There's plenty of white folks in professional sports that's doing their thing. And I say that not complimentary," Smith said on First Take. "I don't see the information out about them. Why are we talking about this now? We got to talk about it because it's in the news. It ain't none of our damn business. It should've never been put out there by the Celtics organization."

Though it doesn't happen that often, a lot of sports fans agree with Smith on this subject.

"Why you not this loud about Brett Favre," one person replied.

"Black folks can't do what white folks do.... Stephen A should know that by now," another person said.

Clearly, Smith believes there's a double standard when it comes to how the public handles certain scandals.

The Celtics are expected to make a formal announcement later today regarding Udoka's future with the franchise.