Sports World Reacts To The Father, Son Announcing News

Ian Eagle and Noah Eagle enjoyed some father-son bonding before work Monday night.

According to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, both Eagle broadcasters are calling NBA action between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. It's the first time the duo will work the same game in-person.

However, they're presumably not in the same booth. Ian voices the Nets for YES Network, and Noah calls Clippers games on the radio.

Viewers nevertheless celebrated a cool milestone for the Eagle family.

A veteran in the booth, Ian Eagle has called Nets games for over a decade. He also covers college basketball and the NFL for CBS, TNT, and TBS.

Along with his Clippers duties, Noah has done play-by-play in college football and basketball. NBC recently announced that he'll announce Saturday-night Big Ten football games starting in the 2023 season.

The Nets will play their first game after trading Kyrie Irving when hosting the Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET.