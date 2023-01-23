Sports World Reacts To The Nike Movie Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: The Nike 'swoosh' logo is displayed on the outside of the Nike SoHo store, June 15, 2017 in New York City. Nike announced plans on Thursday to cut about 2 percent of its global workforce. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

When it comes to making a film about Nike, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon decided to just do it.

Air will explore Nike partnering with basketball legend Michael Jordan to form the iconic Air Jordan brand. Affleck, who is also directing, will portray Nike founder Phil Knight while Damon plays executive Sonny Vaccaro.

On Monday, the movie revealed an April 5 theatrical release date before streaming on Prime Video.

Fans are excited about the upcoming movie. Some hope it takes inspiration from Knight's 2016 memoir, Shoe Dog.

"Already going to be my favourite Movie this year," a Twitter user said.

"Looking forward to this!" a fan wrote.

"Can't wait," another fan said.

"Shoe Dog by Phil Knight is one of my all-time favorite books," writer Jonah Baer said. "Wonder if the movie's based off the book... but either way, excited for this to come out."

"Yes I’ll be seeing that," WHOOP founder Will Ahmed wrote. Love Shoe Dog by Phil Knight.

The star-studded cast also includes Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Waynes, Chris Messina, and Matthew Matthew. There's no word on anyone playing Jordan, but some fans still hope they're hiding the obvious choice: Michael B. Jordan.

While Affleck and Damon have frequently collaborated together, Air marks the first time Affleck will direct his friend and Good Will Hunting co-star.