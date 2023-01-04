Sports World Reacts To Uncomfortable Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Exchange

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1's "Undisputed" on Wednesday morning. It didn't take long for him to clash with Skip Bayless.

Sharpe opened the show by saying, "Skip tweeted something, and although I disagreed with the tweet, and (hoped) Skip would take it down, but I didn’t want it."

The Hall of Famer was referring to Bayless' tweet about the Bills-Bengals game becoming irrelevant.

Bayless cut off Sharpe, saying, "Timeout. I’m not going to take it down because I stand by what I tweeted, OK?"

That clearly bothered Sharpe.

"I mean I can not even get through a monologue without you interrupting me," Sharpe told Bayless. "I was just going to bring up, Skip, I didn’t want yesterday to have been a situation where Damar Hamlin was the issue — we should have been talking about him and not getting into your tweet. That’s what I was going to do, but you can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting."

Bayless then claimed that no one had an issue with his tweet about the Bills-Bengals game. This sparked a fiery response from Sharpe.

"Clearly the bosses want you to issue an explanation, so clearly somebody had a problem," Sharpe said.

Judging by the reactions on social media, sports fans are siding with Sharpe.

"Why does Skip Bayless still have a job," one person tweeted.

"Skip doesn’t deserve a job," another person wrote.

"Y'all asking why he still has his job it's cause y'all are giving him and the show the attention they want," a third person said.

It may be a while before Bayless and Sharpe get back on the same page.

FS1's "Undisputed" runs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.