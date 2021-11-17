The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s USFL News

George Allen USFL(Original Caption) Chicago: Former Washington Redskins coach George Allen, head coach and part owner of the Chicago franchise in the United States Football League, as announced at news conference 6/21.

Since 2019 we’ve seen no less than two Spring football leagues rise and fall. But FOX Sports believes that they might be able to succeed where the AAF and XFL failed by bringing back the long-dormant USFL.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the USFL will be returning this April nearly 35 years after being shuttered. The second iteration of the league already has an official website and Twitter account.

Per a statement from FOX Sports, the USFL will feature eight teams in two divisions playing a 10-game schedule. The games will be played in one location in the first year with hopes of playing future games at local markets.

Games will primarily be played on Saturdays and Sundays with some special games on Mondays and Fridays.

But as passionate as the people involved appear to be, the reaction thus far has been mixed. Some people believe that Spring football and developmental football is extremely valuable while others wonder if it’s necessary at all:

Others are just hoping that the USFL will bring back their favorite teams from the original league:

The USFL was conceived by businessman David Dixon, who introduced the league in the early-1980s as a Spring alternative to the NFL. Over the first few years of the league’s existence, they drew tons of attention by signing some of college football’s brightest stars.

Players like Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White and Herschel Walker all got their professional football starts in the league.

But as with many NFL alternatives, the USFL was plagued by financial troubles. A lawsuit against the NFL did not yield them financial relief despite winning it in court.

Efforts to revive the USFL over the past 35 years have largely failed. But maybe FOX Sports has the formula to keep it afloat this time.

Will you be watching the new USFL this Spring?

