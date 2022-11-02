Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Jemele Hill speaks onstage at the Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T during the 2018 BET Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET)

During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid.

"Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."

Smith's comments went viral on Twitter over the weekend. Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill actually shared her thoughts on Smith's salary earlier this week.

"Sean Hannity makes $25M per year. Anderson Cooper makes $12M a year. Tucker Carlson makes $10M a year. These are all faces of their networks," Hill tweeted. "I wouldn’t consider Troy Aikman the face of ESPN and he’s making $18M a year."

Hill's tweet has sparked a lot of different responses.

On one hand, people believe Hill is right. On the other hand, there are sports fans who think she's wrong for comparing Aikman and Smith.

"Pay the man," one person replied to Hill's tweet.

"This is a pretty dishonest and egregious comparison," another person wrote. "Fact is, Troy Aikman is important for the NFL product that ESPN is trying to deliver and compete with mediums like Amazon. Skip Bayless does not affect a viewer's experience with watching an actual game."

"Troy Aikman was famous and has knowledge of the game: you pay for his experience," a third person tweeted. "Stephen A is just a reporter who makes the news on shock value. He’s not reporting or breaking news."

Smith's current deal with ESPN pays him $8 million per year. He also has a production contract that allows him to make an additional $4 million per year.

Do you think Stephen A. Smith is underpaid?