Sports World Sending Positive Thoughts To ESPN’s Dick Vitale

Longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared a piece of unfortunate news on Monday. The broadcasting legend has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time in the last few months.

The 84-year-old announced the news on Monday in a press release, via ESPNFrontRow.com. He revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphona after experiencing some symptoms over the past few weeks.

The lymphona is unrelated to Vitale’s previous diagnosis in August, when he announced that he had multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. This particular cancer will require a more extensive treatment schedule, which the ESPN analyst outlined in the press release.

“For the second time in just a few months, I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer,” Vitale said. “As a result of some symptoms I’ve had in recent weeks, I’ve been undergoing tests and doctors have now confirmed it’s lymphoma.

“… The plan is to treat my lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. The medical experts tell me it has a 90-percent cure rate. They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way.”

Needless to say, the world of college basketball was gutted to hear the news of Vitale’s diagnosis on Monday. Numerous media members, many of whom are peers of the 84-year-old, took to Twitter to wish him the best in his battle with cancer.

Vitale maintained that he plans to keep his role with ESPN as a lead college basketball analyst while he undergoes treatment. That means fans won’t miss out on his entertaining commentary once the new season gets underway in a few weeks.

Even then, the entire college basketball world will want Vitale to get fully healthy as soon as possible. Once he does that, fans will eagerly await his full-time return to the broadcast booth.