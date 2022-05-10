Sports Media World Stunned By Jim Rome's Salary
FOX Sports shocked the sports world this Tuesday, announcing that Tom Brady will join its network as a lead analyst once his playing career is over.
Even though Brady has never been an analyst, he's set to become the highest-paid sportscaster ever. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million.
After Brady's salary with FOX Sports was announced, The Athletic put together a list that shows the top five highest-paid broadcasters in sports.
To the surprise of many sports fans, Jim Rome is second on the list. He's reportedly making $30 million per year at CBS.
Once this list from The Athletic went public, fans started questioning why CBS is spending that much money on Rome.
"Jim Rome is making $30mil a year? I can't remember the last time I've even heard his voice," one fan tweeted.
Here are just some reactions to Rome's salary:
Tony Romo, Michael Strahan and Stephen A. Smith round out the top five.
Are you surprised Jim Rome makes $30 million per year at CBS?