Sports World Wants FOX Analyst Fired On Sunday

The 2022 Men's World Cup final took place in Qatar on Sunday afternoon.

Argentina topped France in penalty kicks, giving Lionel Messi his long deserved World Cup championship.

With the Men's World Cup coming to a close, fans took to social media to react to FOX's coverage. Most fans have one opinion in common: they want Alexi Lalas out.

Fans have been taking to social media to push for Lalas' firing this month.

"Cant wait for the World Cup to be over so I dont have to listen to or think about Alexi lalas any more," one fan wrote.

"It's unbelievable that in my lifetime, Americans TV networks still haven't hired a better soccer analyst than Alexi Lalas. I remember getting annoyed at him back in like 2010," one fan added.

"I never want to see Alexi Lalas step foot on a World Cup television dais again. He’s horrendous and I’d venture to say 97% of American fans agree," another fan wrote.

"I will be so happy when I no longer have to listen to John Strong and Stu Holden, and when I can just pretend Alexi Lalas does not exist for a few years," another fan added.

Should FOX make a change?