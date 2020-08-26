Stephen A. Smith Announces His Major New Role At ESPN

Over the years, Stephen A. Smith has become one of the most beloved figures on ESPN. His charismatic personality has made him must-see television, especially when he’s ranting about the New York Knicks.

Smith has really developed into one of the highest-paid personalities because of his work on First Take. While he’ll continue to carry that morning show for ESPN, the 52-year-old will add another show to his schedule.

On Wednesday afternoon, Smith announced that he’ll be joining the NBA Countdown crew for the remainder of the postseason. As you’d expect, his video included a plethora of hilarious phrases.

“I have just been informed that ESPN/ABC want me to be on NBA Countdown for the rest of these playoffs,” Smith said. “Y’all thought I didn’t bite my tongue on First Take every morning. Lord have mercy. Buckle up! NBA Countdown will debut me tomorrow afternoon.”

GUESS WHO IS JOINING NBA Countdown!!!! pic.twitter.com/ANzCQKouwD — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 26, 2020

ESPN released a statement on this latest move, saying “Smith will regularly appear in studio with host Maria Taylor and fellow analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams.”

Paul Pierce and Adrian Wojnarowksi will also be part of the NBA Countdown crew, but they won’t have as big of a role as Smith.

NBA Countdown will begin on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It’ll be interesting to see how Smith handles his new role with the ‘Worldwide Leader In Sports.’

