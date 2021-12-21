ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Announces Positive Test

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases across sports leagues in the United States spread to the media world by affecting one of ESPN’s biggest personalities, Stephen A. Smith.

Smith announced on Tuesday’s episode of First Take that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. He explained that he was dealing with mild symptoms as he participated in his usual show from an isolated location.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19, I have the coronavirus. I learned this over the weekend,” Smith said on First Take Tuesday morning, per Jimmy Traina. “I got tested three times last week prior to the weekend and I had tested negative…”

Here’s Stephen A. Smith opening First Take by announcing he has Covid. Said he tested positive over the weekend and has mild symptoms. pic.twitter.com/Zy1AUIhOye — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 21, 2021

Smith, who is vaccinated but has not received a booster shot, was not on the ESPN morning show on Monday. Once he returned on Tuesday, he was back up to his usual antics, blasting Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving in the segment following the announcement of his diagnosis.

Smith is just the latest figure in the sports world to test positive for COVID-19, amidst the increase in cases of the virus nationwide. Athletes, team personnel and various media members have gotten ill in recent weeks, leading to a number of postponements across the top sports leagues in the United States.

Hopefully, Smith is able to get healthy soon and can return to the First Take studio for his usual appearances in the near future.