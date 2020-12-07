Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Comment On His ESPN Salary

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for a comment he made on how much money he makes at ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader had another round of layoffs earlier this month. Several notable writers, including longtime reporter Ian O’Connor, are out at the company.

A fan of ESPN tweeted on Monday morning that the layoffs are a shame when Stephen A. Smith is making so much money. Smith reportedly makes $8 million/year at ESPN.

“ESPN laying off talented people to pay for fat salaries like Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to embarrass the platform is saddening,” the fan tweeted.

Smith was made aware of the tweet. He did not hold back with his response.

“You might be able to get over it if you’d done your damn homework. I generate revenue clown. I bring money to help KEEP JOBS, not lose them. Know who the F&^%$ you’re talking about before opening your mouth. If you didn’t know you should’ve asked somebody,” Smith clapped back.

You might be able to get over it if you'd done your damn homework. I generate revenue clown. I bring money to help KEEP JOBS, not lose them. Know who the F&^%$ you're talking about before opening your mouth. If you didn't know you should've asked somebody. https://t.co/vSaE7BDBJe — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 7, 2020

You might not like Stephen A. Smith, but no one at the company draws more eyeballs than him. And eyeballs equals advertising dollars which equals jobs.

It’s unfortunate what’s happening at ESPN, but blaming Smith is misguided. He’s getting paid what he’s worth to the company.