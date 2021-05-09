Stephen A. Smith Names The Best Boxer In The World

Boxer Canelo Alvarez registered a convincing win in last night’s super middleweight unification bout against Billy Joe Saunders and impressed Stephen A. Smith in the process.

Alvarez’s win after eight rounds means three of the four title belts in the 168-pound division belong to the 30-year-old Mexican fighter. He now owns a career record of 56-1-2, with his only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013.

On Twitter this morning, Smith paid tribute to Alvarez on his Twitter account, calling him the “best in the world.”

“At this point there is simply no denying SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ is the best in the world. Period,” Smith said. “There is no one we can look at from Junior Middleweight all the way to Light Heavyweight and say: ‘They will beat Canelo!” NO ONE.”

CONGRATULATIONS to @Canelo. At this point there is simply no denying SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ is the best in the world. Period. There is no one we can look at from Junior Middleweight all the way to Light Heavyweight and say: ‘They will beat Canelo!” NO ONE.#Pound4Pound#1inTheWORLD — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 9, 2021

Even with Smith’s assessment, Alvarez’s job is not done. In his next fight, he’s aiming to take down IBF champion Caleb Plant and become the undisputed champion.

“That’s the plan,” Alvarez said post-fight. “That’s the plan, to go for the belt. I’m coming, man. I’m coming for the belt. I hope that fight is made easy and we give the fans that fight.”