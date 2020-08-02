Stephen A. Smith Has A Message For ESPN’s Mike Golic

Prominent ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had a heartwarming message for Mike Golic following his final radio show on Friday.

Golic had his last ESPN Radio show on Friday afternoon. ESPN has decided to re-shuffle its radio shows and Golic & Wingo is not part of the new lineup.

This ends a 20-year run for Golic on morning ESPN Radio. He did Mike & Mike with Mike Greenberg for nearly two decades and then transitioned to Golic & Wingo with Trey Wingo at the end of last decade.

Golic’s final ESPN Radio show was an emotional one. He was joined by his family on set.

“Just finished watching the tribute Mike Golic received from his son and his family. And here’s what I walked away with: No matter what he gave us over 20 great years on radio, evidently it’s nothing compared to what he’s given his wife and children all these years,” Smith wrote.

“What a wonderful, touching tribute. Any man should aspire to earn that kind of love and adulation.”

What a wonderful, touching tribute. Any man should aspire to earn that kind of love and adulation. #PropsToTheGolics #ThankYouGolic — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 31, 2020

Golic appreciated the heartwarming message.

“Thanks for the kind words Stephen, I appreciate that very much….. I have enjoyed this ride with my family right by my side,” he wrote.

You can watch Golic signing off for the final time with his family by his side here.