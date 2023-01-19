Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For His Critics

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in his field. That being said, he receives a lot of backlash from time to time.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show this week, Smith addressed his critics.

Smith wants his critics to know that he earned his opinion in the sports world.

"I worked my way up to get to this point," Smith said. "I was living off of tuna fish and Kool-Aid working in Archdale, North Carolina. I did four internships before I became a high school reporter. I worked for 14 months at the New York Daily News before I covered college. I got promoted seven times at the Philadelphia Inquirer before I became a columnist – and all of this was before ESPN ever came about. My opinion is earned, it wasn’t given to me."

There's no doubt that Smith worked his way up to the top.

Smith is currently known for his passionate rants on ESPN's First Take, but it didn't always start that way.

It took decades of hard work for Smith to get to this point, and for that reason, it's easy to understand why he's coming off so defensive here.