Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.

During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's absence from Undisputed.

At first, Smith said that he was understanding of Sharpe's situation. It must have been tough for a former NFL player to watch Damar Hamlin go down.

"I can only imagine the kind of position that he found himself in in light of Hamlin’s injury," Smith said.

Smith then said that Sharpe should never give up his chair on Undisputed. That's because people are expecting him to be on the show Monday through Friday.

“That’s your chair. You don’t give it up for nobody,” Smith explained, via Awful Announcing. “That’s yours. I don’t give a damn if you were in the chair and had nothing to say and you just wanted Skip to talk. You don’t miss sitting in that chair. Because there’s an audience out there that expected to see you. But I understood him, like every single NFL player present and former that I’ve spoken to, heart was in the right place, going through a lot.”

Of course, Sharpe is not obligated to respond to Smith's comments.

Sharpe returned to the set of Undisputed last Wednesday. His return featured some fireworks.