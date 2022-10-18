Stephen A. Smith Makes Regrettable Comment About Molly Qerim

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith quickly ate his words after an uncomfortable remark to First Take co-host Molly Qerim.

On Tuesday, the panel of Smith, Qerim, and Keyshawn Johnson celebrated Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's 63rd birthday. Qerim claimed Russo's wife was currently making a cake for the vocal sports pundit when Smith jumped in with a cringeworthy comment.

“Don’t eat any, Molly," Smith said. "You’ve been eating enough over the last — you ate my cake."

After drawing shocked looks from Russo and Johnson, Smith quickly explained that he was referencing a past moment rather than criticizing her appearance.

"I’m not talking about how you look, you look great," Smith immediately added. "But she ate my cake. You look great, I’m just saying she ate my cake. That’s all I meant by that."

Qerim, who took the awkward situation in stride, predicted that Smith would promptly go viral.

"Going viral: Stephen A. tells Molly she eats too much cake. I see the headline now," Gerim said playfully.

Just for that, Russo's wife should give Smith's slice of cake to Qeruim. Is there really such a thing as enough cake?