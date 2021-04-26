Stephen A. Smith Names His 5 Favorite Sports Movies

Stephen A. Smith spent a portion of Monday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take discussing his favorite sports movies. He even went as far to release his top-five ranking, and it’s sparking plenty of controversy.

Smith’s favorite sports movies of all-time ranking is as follows:

Any Given Sunday Jerry Maguire Friday Night Lights A League of Their Own Rocky III

That’s right. No Remember the Titans. No Miracle. No Space Jam. No Sandlot. No Field of Dreams.

Even former NFL great Michael Irvin couldn’t believe Smith’s all-time sports movie ranking. He went on a two-minute rant blasting Smith for not including Remember the Titans in his list.

“To leave A League of Their Own in there, and not put in Remember the Titans, are you joking? … Great sports movie! I mention it in my Hall of Fame speech because it was so great,” Irvin said during ESPN’s First Take on Monday. “Now you wanna talk about bringing people together. It brought black and white together like never before!”

This is amazing. Take a look.

Get someone to defend you the way @michaelirvin88 defends "Remember the Titans" being the best sports movie of all time 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/9ZMQZxRexw — First Take (@FirstTake) April 23, 2021

Stephen A. Smith is a master of controversial takes, so we aren’t very surprised by his sports movies ranking. We don’t blame Michael Irvin for getting so upset.

Remember the Titans is an all-time classic, and not just in the sports movies world. Denzel Washington’s performance is iconic, and the movie’s overall message of unity is inspiring.

Perhaps Smith will reconsider his ranking, but probably not. He loves dishing out controversial takes these days.