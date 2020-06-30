Stephen A. Has Brutally Honest Comment On NBA Players In Orlando

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is set to resume in Orlando, Florida next month.

Disney World will play host to the NBA and its “bubble.” There will be 22 teams playing in Orlando, housed in three different resorts. The NBA has a 100-plus page plan for its “bubble” rules, which are expected to be extremely strict.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks there’s one thing NBA players will “struggle” with in the bubble atmosphere in Orlando. And he was brutally honest about it.

“Here’s the reason we need to be worried. I wanted to hold off on saying this, y’all,” a smiling Smith said on First Take this morning. “Do we really think that, uh, the ‘recreational activities’ these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months. I mean, someone’s got to say it. You really think guys are going to be without their wives or their woman?”

“Someone’s got to tell the truth!”

The reaction from the rest of the panel was pretty hilarious.

Stephen A Smith on NBA players breaking the Disney Bubble because they're going to be sexually frustrated and need to go out for "recreational activities"… pic.twitter.com/trgMrAUeAl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2020

Smith added that there was a “reason” NBA players preferred Las Vegas over Orlando as a destination for the “bubble.”

“That’s a problem for them,” Smith said of the NBA’s ‘restrictions’ in the NBA bubble.

“I’m telling you, they’re going to violate the bubble.”

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is set to resume at the end of July. Teams will play eight regular season games before starting the playoffs.