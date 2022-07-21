Stephen A. Smith Not Happy With List: College Football World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's ranking of the "most storied" programs in college football ticked off his First Take colleague Stephen A. Smith.

On Wednesday, Russo listed Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, USC and Oklahoma as the most storied teams in college football history. Any poll like this is up for debate, and Russo received plenty of feedback for his rankings.

Smith took to Twitter to call Russo's list "sorry" and said that Alabama should have been No. 1, not Notre Dame.

"OMG.@MadDogUnleashed is gonna make me hobble back to @FirstTake . What a sorry A-List," Smith said. "@NDFootball is not the No.1 program in CFB. I don’t want to hear it. @AlabamaFTBL all day, everyday. @MollyQerim, check him. Come on Doggie! You’re better than that."

Of course, anything Smith has to say is going to elicit reaction, and his response to "Mad Dog" certainly did just that.

Personally, a segment of Stephen A. and Mad Dog debating the pantheon of college football programs seems like it would be entertaining, to say the least.

I wouldn't call either man an "expert" on the sport, but they would both be loud and forceful with their opinions.