Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Jake Paul’s Knockout

Stephen A. Smith looking on at the NBA Celebrity GameCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former YouTube star Jake Paul earned his third career knockout over MMA fighter Ben Askren on Saturday, but Stephen A. Smith was not impressed.

Smith’s feelings have nothing to do with Paul, who he called “fundamentally sound” and commended for taking his boxing career seriously.

His complaints, which he voiced on First Take, are based on the inadequacies of Askren, who showed up for the bout appearing out of shape.

“Ben Askren should be ashamed of himself,” Smith said. “He walked in there looking like a fat slob. He looked like somebody’s grandparent.”

The 24-year-old Paul is 3-0 as a boxer, but he hasn’t exactly been fighting the stiffest of competition. In addition to beating Askren, Paul has logged victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA point guard Nate Robinson.

Everybody has to start somewhere, and it is a good sign for Paul that he has handled these lesser challenges.

However, as his career progresses, he’s going to need to show that he can face, and eventually beat, stronger opponents.


