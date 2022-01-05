Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Mina Kimes’ Nasty Fan Email

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mina Kimes received a nasty and sexist email from a potential fan. She was accused of knowing “nothing” about male sports, albeit anyone who has watched her knows that’s not true.

“Mina, stop embarrassing yourself and pretending to actually know anything about male sports,” the email read. “The only reason you’re at ESPN is due to affirmative action. … Viewers see you as a bad joke that they’re forced into enduring.”

After Kimes shared this nasty email on Twitter, several of her colleagues came to her defense. Stephen A. Smith is the latest ESPN member to support Kimes.

“Ditto! Mina Kimes makes us all better,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday. “She’s phenomenal. Proud to have her on my team any day. Boy, that clown is lucky I’m still out with Covid!”

Smith isn’t the only ESPN employee who had a strong reaction to the email Kimes received.

NFL analyst Jeff Saturday made it very clear that he won’t tolerate nonsense like this.

“This is absolute trash! Mina is fantastic at her job and has earned everything she has at ESPN,” Saturday tweeted. “I can also tell you that I have reached out to Mina a number of times so that she could teach me about the use of analytics in football. She makes our NFL team better.Pipe down Charlie.”

It’s safe to say Kimes has made a strong impression on her fellow co-workers.