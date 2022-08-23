Stephen A. Smith Reveals If He'd Consider Running For President

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

President Stephen A. Smith? Just the stringing of those words together is insane.

Believe it or not though, Smith actually didn't dismiss the possibility of him ever running for the White House during an appearance on Paul Finebaum's radio show on Tuesday.

"If I thought that I could win, yeah," Smith said. "I would have told you no way in hell years ago. I was a father out of wedlock. Obviously, when you think about the standards that were once held in the White House, I'm pretty damn good but I'm not perfect. And those imperfections would be highlighted when American citizens are relying on you to institute and implement policy that would affect their lives. So I would have told you once upon a time hell no.

"But when I see some of the things that has transpired, I can honestly tell you that even though that answer would still be no, but if enough people came to me and said 'Stephen A., you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America,' I would strongly, strongly consider running."

The odds of this actually happening have to be next to zero, but it makes for interesting offseason conversation.

Imagine Stephen A. on a debate stage?