Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He's 'Ashamed' Of Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith had a problem with more than just the actual roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett on Tom Brady on Sunday.

Smith said on First Take earlier this week that the penalty, which helped the Buccaneers seal up a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, was "one of the most egregious calls I've ever seen."

He also ripped Brady for appealing to the official for a flag on the play.

“I’m not going to lie to you, and some people are gonna look at me and say I’m utterly crazy for saying this, but I’m pretty damn ashamed of Tom Brady, too,” Smith said. “Tom Brady looked at the ref and was looking for a call. ‘Where’s the call?’ I know, win at all costs. But, damn, talk about taking the competitive fervor out of the mix. Win fairly. What are you looking at the referee for? You’re Tom Brady, you’re a seven-time champion. You know what kind of things you’ve endured throughout these years in the league. What the hell are you looking at the official to make a call on that play?

Not surprisingly, Brady didn't have much to say about the penalty, which he described as a "long hug" on his Let's Go! podcast Monday night.

"It was a long hug," Brady said. "A long, unwelcomed hug from Grady. He was in the backfield all day. As I said after the game, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets. He had a helluva game, so I’ll leave it at that."

The Jarrett/Brady roughing the passer call lasted a little over 24 hours as the most controversial roughing penalty of Week 5 before Kansas City's Chris Jones was called for one against Derek Carr on Monday night.